Azzi Fudd Shares Paige Bueckers Based UConn National Championship Motivation
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team is four wins away from capturing the program's first NCAA National Championship trophy since 2016.
Of course, those four wins aren't going to come easily, starting with their Sweet Sixteen game against the No. 3-seeded Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.
But the Huskies have to be feeling good about their chances right now, especially given how well Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Sarah Strong have looked in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
There has been a common narrative within the women's basketball community that if Bueckers doesn't manage to win a national title during her time at UConn, she'll go down as the greatest Huskies player in program history to never do so.
This is a lot of pressure for one player. However, in a March 26 article from ESPN, Azzi Fudd explained that their entire team is behind Bueckers when it comes to their championship motivations.
"I think a lot of us, our mindset is like, yes, we really want to win a national championship," Fudd said. "But I think most of us on the team are like, we want to do it for Paige. We've seen everything she's been through and everything that she does for us.
"We want to reciprocate that and do anything for her, and we know how badly she wants it," she added.
A team that's intrinsically motivated to attain glory — especially if it's on behalf of their leader — is a terrible team to contend with. And this is why UConn fans must love this sentiment from Fudd.