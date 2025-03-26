Azzi Fudd Shares Sympathy for UConn Opponents Facing Paige Bueckers
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team has dominated in their first two games of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, winning by a combined 103 points against their opponents.
It was expected that UConn would win these two games, but even head coach Geno Auriemma (who is notoriously tough to please) has to like what he has seen from his players to this point.
The most impressive UConn performance during their March 24 win against South Dakota came from star guard Paige Bueckers, who tied her NCAA career-high with 34 points on an efficient 14 of 21 from the field. She also added 4 assists, 4 steals, and 3 rebounds to her final tally.
Bueckers and teammate Azzi Fudd (who announced on Tuesday that she'll be returning to UConn for another season instead of declaring for the 2025 WNBA Draft) spoke with the media postgame. And at one point, Fudd shared an awesome sentiment about what opponents have to deal with regarding Bueckers.
"It's incredible to watch [Bueckers], because you almost feel sorry for the other team because, you know, when Paige is locked in, there's nothing you can do to stop her," Fudd said, per an X post from the NCAA March Madness account.
"It doesn't matter what shots she takes, the ball is going to go in. I mean, I was on the bench getting to watch most of it, so that was fun to get to watch and see what she does. And she makes it look so easy," Fudd continued.
"We have all the trust in the world in her, so I just got to sit back and enjoy the Paige show."
Fudd and Bueckers only have four more games (at most) as teammates together, so it's good to hear that Fudd is getting to enjoy watching Bueckers ball out.