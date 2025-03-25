Azzi Fudd Announces She Will Forgo WNBA Draft in Favor of UConn Return
The biggest off-court question surrounding the 2025 NCAA women's basketball tournament was the looming decision that UConn Huskies star guard Azzi Fudd had to make in determining whether she was going to declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft or return for one more season at UConn.
When Fudd spoke with the media on March 21, before the 2025 NCAA Tournament began, she said, "I still haven't made that decision and will soon. I've talked to the coaches, talked to my family, and the decision is close," when asked about what she's eventually going to decide.
However, that decision has now been made: Fudd announced on Instagram Tuesday morning that she will be returning to UConn for one more season.
She made this announcement with a series of photos of her most recent season at UConn with the caption, "Hey Gampel, thanks for last night… See you next year🤗😝😏#onemoreyear".
ESPN women's basketball insider Alexa Philippou confirmed this news by reposting an X post from ESPN women's basketball that wrote, "Breaking: Azzi Fudd is returning to UConn next season, she announced on social media.
"Fudd told @AlexaPhilippou that returning will allow her to 'work on everything I need to work on' — and she believes one final year in Storrs will take her game to an all-new level."
It will be fascinating to see how Fudd can improve her game and her overall draft stock with one more season in college.
What's for sure is that Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma must be stoked about this decision from one of his best players.