Bam Adebayo Gets Blasted by A'ja Wilson Fans Over Joke About Nike Shoe Release
Tuesday, May 6 marked the release date of Las Vegas Aces star and reigning WNBA MVP A'j Wilson's first signature shoe with Nike, called the A'One. And according to multiple reports, the shoe sold out mere minutes after it was released.
The limited accessibility and difficulty of receiving highly anticipated sneakers upon release have been a massive issue within the sneaker world for years. And this issue reared its head on Tuesday, as many of Wilson's fans who have been waiting to buy these Nikes were left on the outside looking in because they weren't quite fast enough.
One person who didn't need to worry about buying the shoes was Wilson's NBA star boyfriend, Bam Adebayo, as he has been wearing Wilson's shoes for months now.
Although that didn't keep Adebayo from joking about the shoe release with a post on Threads that read, "Didn’t get them smh…." with a picture of former NBA player Jason Terry scowling.
Given how agitated many of Wilson's fans are right now, this joke did not sit well, which was conveyed in the post's comments.
"Bam, we try not to cuss you out bc you're extended family, but not right now, please? Some of us are grieving 😢 😞 🤣🤣 Knowing you have every colorway. Even your own!" one fan wrote.
Another fan wrote, "Not right now," with a GIF of someone turning around with a disappointed look on their face.
"You crashed the site !! You already had yours!! 🫵🏾," wrote a third.
Although Wilson eased tensions some with a Threads post that wrote, "*sends in invisible ink* Those who didn’t get the Pink A’ura this time…heard they’ll hit retail thrusday 🤭🫶🏽💖".
We imagine Adebayo has learned his lesson not to joke around about Wilson's shoes with her fans.