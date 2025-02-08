Bam Adebayo Shows A'ja Wilson Support Through Nike Shoes
Las Vegas Aces superstar and 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson has had an extremely busy and exciting week.
Last Sunday, she had her No. 22 jersey retired by her alma mater, the South Carolina Gamecocks. At one point during her retirement ceremony, she "hard launched" her relationship with Miami Heat superstar Bam Adebayo by saying, "And what a blessing to have those most special to me courtside today; especially my favorite Olympian in town," while Adebayo was sitting courtside.
A few days later, Wilson's signature Nike shoe (the A’One) was announced. It was also revealed that the shoe will be going on sale to the public in May 2025.
This Nike reveal was made in the "Pink Aura" colorway. And before his team's away game against the Brooklyn Nets on February 7, Adebayo was seen rocking Wilson's pink Nike shoes while preparing to warm up.
Boardroom's Nick DePaula posted a picture on X of Adebayo rocking the shoes with the caption, "Bam Adebayo laces up the Nike A’One — @_AjaWilson22’s first signature shoe."
The Heat's X account also posted a photo and video of Bam that wrote, "Bam’s shoe game is A’One 🔥".
Fans will need to tune in to the actual game to see whether Adebayo is rocking the new shoes on the court, or whether he's just showing Wilson support before the game begins.
Given how popular Sabrina Ionescu's Nike shoe is in the NBA, it wouldn't be surprising to see players wearing Wilson's signature kicks once they're more readily available in different colorways.