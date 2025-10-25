Bam Adebayo’s 7-Word Response to A’ja Wilson ‘Boyfriend’ Comment Goes Viral

A'ja Wilson has a lot of things going for her right now.

Wilson is fresh off winning the 2025 WNBA championship with the Las Vegas Aces. This marks the third WNBA title that Wilson and her Aces squad have won in the past four years, and the second time that Wilson was awarded the WNBA Finals MVP after being the focal point of her team's successful postseason run.

What's more, Wilson won her second consecutive WNBA MVP award this year, which is the fourth such award she has received in her legendary career, and she won her third WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Award (although she was a co-winner alongside Minnesota Lynx standout Alanna Smith) in 2025, as well.

Wilson's recent wins aren't limited to her on-court accomplishments. While most of the basketball community suspected that Wilson was in a romantic relationship with Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo for much of last year, the couple finally went public and official with each other this year and are clearly still going strong.

Oct 6, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bam Adebayo Gives Funny Response to A'ja Wilson "Boyfriend" Admission

Wilson's insane stretch of receiving accolades continues on October 23, as she was inducted into the University of South Carolina Gamecocks Hall of Fame. During her induction speech, Wilson looked toward Adebayo (who was in attendance) and said, "To my boyfriend," before pausing for a laugh while the crowd reacted.

She then continued, "Even though you went to Kenyucky [Adebayo attended Kentucky], and you went to that royal blue school, thank you for the constant support always. You weren't there for the young A'ja, but your support has always been unwavering to this point. So thank you," per an X post from Chaz R. Frazier.

“This honor is for you as well.”



An emotional A’ja Wilson thanks her parents as she gives her Hall of Fame speech!



She also has a shoutout for her “boyfriend” Bam 👀🏀@abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/a83S0bw020 — Chaz R Frazier (@Chazf_tv) October 24, 2025

Adebayo spoke with the media on October 23 and was asked about Wilson calling him her boyfriend during that acceptance speech.

“I don’t know where that came from," Adebayo said, per an X post from @HeatDiehards.

He then referenced Wilson's not-so-subtle moniker she had for Adebayo before their relationship went public last year by adding, "I’m just the favorite Olympian. But great to be recognized behind the scenes, and just keep doing what I do behind the scenes.”

Bam Adebayo on A’ja Wilson calling him her boyfriend during her South Carolina Hall of Fame speech last night:



“I don’t know where that came from. I’m just the favorite Olympian. But great to be recognized behind the scenes, and just keep doing what I do behind the scenes.”… pic.twitter.com/F7wAT8ytkH — Heat Diehards (@HeatDiehards) October 24, 2025

This X post has gone viral, amassing over 450,000 views in a day.

Jokes aside, it's cool to see how much these two have been able to support each other, which is surely a reason why both are excelling on the court. Perhaps Adebayo can follow his girlfriend's example and help lead the Heat to an NBA championship this season.

