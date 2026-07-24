Barack Obama's Compliment to Caitlin Clark Should Be Lesson For WNBA

Former US President Barack Obama (who is a huge basketball fan) made a surprise appearance at WNBA All-Star Weekend practices in Chicago on Friday morning.

Cameras caught Obama sharing a moment with Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark after the practice ended. Clark then spoke with the media afterwards and shared what went into this exchange.

"Then he walked through the door, which was super cool and awesome. And honestly, [him] just complimenting me for the way I handle everything, obviously with everything going on, and he's somebody that has been in front of the media quite a bit. He remind[ed] me, he's like, 'When I got famous in my 40s, I didn't have to do it in my 20s,'" per an X post from Robin Lundberg of Women's Fastbreak on SI.

"People don't always realize I'm 24 years old, and I'm trying to navigate a lot of different things, while trying to play basketball at the same time. So it was cool to hear that from him," Clark continued. "And I think, honestly, it was probably a good reminder for all of us. So treating people with respect, treating people with grace, and [that's] definitely a moment I'll probably remember for the rest of my life."

Clark then concluded by saying that her hands became unusually clammy because of her interaction with Obama.

Caitlin Clark on the compliment she received from Barack Obama and what it meant to her pic.twitter.com/glIOvdYa55 — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 24, 2026

What WNBA Can Glean From Barack Obama's Compliment About Caitlin Clark

The world of women's basketball has been inundated with narratives that have nothing to do with the actual basketball that's taking place on the court this season. And much of this revolves around Caitlin Clark, given that she's the league's biggest star.

Clark alluded to this herself when mentioning everything going on during that answer about her exchange with Obama. And the fact that Obama thought to compliment how Clark is able to manage all of this, despite still being only 24 years old, is a lessen the entire WNBA can learn from.

Imagine dealing with everything thrown Clark's way at 24 years old. Not only must she figure out how to navigate opposing defenses, who are doing everything they can to slow her and the Fever's offense down, but she must also navigate a minefield of potential pitfalls when it comes to what she does and says off the court.

She does do with a lot of elegance and diplomacy. But it's surely not as easy as she makes it out to be. And since she handles her spotlight with so much grace, perhaps everybody else in women's basketball should extend her similar grace. Obama clearly is, and his compliment suggests he believes everyone else must do the same.