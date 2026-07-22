Brittney Griner's Take on 'Annoying' Sophie Cunningham Says It All Before Fever-Sun

Indiana Fever star guard Sophie Cunningham is perhaps the most polarizing player in the WNBA right now. Everybody seems to have an opinion on her, whether it be the fans, the media, or other WNBA peers.

Connecticut Sun star center Brittney Griner has a unique perspective on Cunningham, as she has both played with and against her. And Griner encapsulated both experiences perfectly during an interview with ESPN's Hallie Grossman, which was published one day before Griner's Sun faces Cunningham's Fever.

"Playing against her, it's annoying as crap. But when she's your teammate, you wouldn't want anybody else," Griner said of Cunningham.

This sentiment is perfect because it explains how Cunningham is seen as both the villain among many WNBA fan bases and is so beloved among Fever fans. The unapologetic passion and energy she plays with—which manifests in her willingness to ruffle feathers and have her teammates' backs, for better or for worse—can make her both "annoying" and admirable, depending on which side a fan or player is on.

Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham and center Brittney Griner pose for a photo together. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Griner experienced this firsthand when she and Cunningham played on the Phoenix Mercury together from 2019 to 2024. And it was clear that they sustained a solid relationship during that time.

Yet, Griner has been playing against Cunningham for the past two seasons and therefore has gotten to see what being across from her on the court is like. And this "annoying" take from Griner puts that into perspective.

Sophie Cunningham's History Against Sun Isn't A Factor on Wednesday

Arguably the most notorious (and star-making) moment of Cunningham's WNBA career came when she played the Connecticut Sun last season.

Cunningham grabbed Sun guard Jacy Sheldon by the neck and threw her down while she was going for a layup. This was Cunningham's way of getting vengeance after Sheldon poked Caitlin Clark in the eye a quarter earlier, which led to Clark being shoved to the ground by Marina Mabrey.

Cunningham's retaliation sparked a brief brawl between the Fever and the Sun and ultimately led to Cunningham being ejected from the game.

However, these tensions will probably not translate during Wednesday's game, as both Sheldon and Mabrey aren't on Connecticut's roster. Plus, Griner wasn't on Connecticut at that time, and therefore didn't need to pick a side between Cunningham and her teammates.

Despite Griner calling Cunningham "annoying", fans can expect a warm reunion between these two former teammates before the opening tip-off on Wednesday evening. But there's no telling what will happen once the game begins.