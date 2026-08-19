Becky Hammon Earns Quick Ejection in Dream vs Aces Matchup

The Las Vegas Aces did not get off to a good start against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, and as a result coach Becky Hammon was not around to see the finish.

Hammon was upset that A'ja Wilson did not get a whistle on one end, and let the officials hear about it on the other. She stepped on to the court to scold the referees with just over 5 minutes remaining in the second quarter and received a technical foul. Hammon didn't stop there and immediately picked up another technical, and thus was tossed.

She left the court to applause from the fans in Vegas, high-fiving some on her way out. It was the second ejection of Hammon's career.

Becky Hammon has been ejected.pic.twitter.com/9h6J8pzYHk — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 19, 2026

Charlene Thomas-Swinson took over as acting head coach in Hammon's absence.

This isn't the first time this season Hammon has been upset with the officiating, as she went on a tirade following a loss to the Dallas Wings back in May. But in that instance Hammon waited until the postgame to vent her frustrations.

Aces Fall Behind Fever in Standings

Las Vegas eventually fell to Atlanta, losing ground in the standings in the process.

After the Indiana Fever won a fifth straight game, a winning streak that includes a victory over the Dream Sunday, they moved past the Aces for third place in the WNBA standings. The Fever are now 24-12, while the Aces are 24-13.

Indiana also holds the tiebreaker in that matchup, having gone 2-1 head-to-head this season.

The good news for the Aces though is that they do not play another playoff team the rest of the season and have the league's easiest remaining schedule, with their next contest at home against the lowly Connecticut Sun.

So, Las Vegas is still in a strong position to have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, since Atlanta is 1.5 games behind them. And they obviously will have the opportunity to potentially retake third place from the Fever if they are able to take care of business. Though, that's far from a guarantee given the way Indiana has been playing.

It was never going to be easy for the Aces to repeat as WNBA champions. The path to doing so may have gotten a little bit more difficult after the loss to the Dream. And it all took place with Hammon watching from the locker room following her early exit.