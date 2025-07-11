Becky Hammon Gives Injury Update on A'ja Wilson With All-Star Status In Question

Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon provided an injury update on Aces superstar A’ja Wilson after a tough fall the center took in the team's July 8 game against the Liberty.

While driving for a layup over New York’s Leonie Fiebich, Wilson lost her footing midair and took a hard spill to the hardwood. On the way down, she landed awkwardly on her right wrist, and was sidelined for the rest of the game.

Breaking: A'ja Wilson is out for the remainder of the game with a wrist injury, @sportsiren reports. pic.twitter.com/bMgYfQbq8Y — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2025

According to Hammon, “nothing’s broken," per Callie Fin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Let’s just let it heal correctly the first time, so we’re not dealing with it all year…sometimes as a coach, you just have to make the bigger judgment call," Hammon added.

Hammon dubbed the injury a sprain and did not give a timeline for Wilson's return.

"My conversations with (A'ja Wilson) are, ‘Let’s just let it heal correctly the first time, so we’re not dealing with it all year,’” Becky Hammon said. “Sometimes as a coach, you just have to make the bigger judgment call." https://t.co/YNkN9g7nSu — Callie Fin (@CallieJLaw) July 10, 2025

In taking said precautions, Wilson was ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Washington Mystics with questions arising as it pertains to her participation in the upcoming WNBA All-Star game on July 19 taking place in Indianapolis. The three-time MVP winner was selected to be on team [Caitlin] Clark and would be facing off against the other All-Stars, led by Napheesa Collier.

THE CAPTAINS MADE THEIR PICKS 🔥



The official 2025 WNBA All-Star rosters for Team Clark and Team Collier are set. Who will get the W? 👀 pic.twitter.com/I1RCLkhNh9 — ESPN (@espn) July 8, 2025

Hammon’s injury update was abstract as to the severity, but Wilson was seen walking around shootaround before the Mystics game wearing a brace.

A’ja Wilson with the brace on that right wrist during shootaround. pic.twitter.com/6hcAXQPCOp — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) July 10, 2025

Depending on the grade of the sprain, Wilson's All-Star game status appears to be up in the air—given the festivities are right around the corner. Generally a grade 1 sprain could sideline a player for 1-3 weeks, so anything more serious would prevent her from participating.

Team Clark is dealing with two injuries on the All-Star starters list, as Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally is day-to-day with an ankle issue as well. Should either Wilson or Sabally not be available for the July 19 game, then WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will select a replacement.

While some fans feel Wilson should be cautious and sit out through All-Star weekend, many others are still hoping to be able to see the reigning MVP put on a show in Indianapolis.

