WNBA All-Star Draft Results: Full Rosters for Team Clark and Team Collier

Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier have made their picks.

Tyler Lauletta

Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier compete in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.
Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier compete in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. / Alex Slitz/Getty Images
The WNBA All-Star Game will tip off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in just two weeks.

On Wednesday, Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier, who led the league in All-Star voting and in turn were named team captains for the game, made their picks to fill out their rosters in what should be an epic showdown.

Clark and Collier first drafted from the pool of All-Star starters, and in the second round, filled out their rosters with reserves. Unsurprisingly, both players stayed loyal to their teammates, taking them off the board first at every opportunity. At first glance, it feels as though Team Collier will have a significant size advantage, while Team Clark will have to rely on its shooting.

Team Collier WNBA All-Star Roster

Player

Team

All-Star Appearances

Napheesa Collier

Minnesota Lynx

5

Breanna Stewart

New York Liberty

7

Allisha Gray

Atlanta Dream

3

Nneka Ogwumike

Seattle Storm

10

Paige Bueckers

Dallas Wings

1

Courtney Williams

Minnesota Lynx

2

Skylar Diggins

Seattle Storm

7

Angel Reese

Chicago Sky

2

Alyssa Thomas

Phoenix Mercury

6

Kelsey Plum

Los Angeles Sparks

4

Rhyne Howard

Atlanta Dream

3

Team Clark WNBA All-Star Roster

Player

Team

All-Star Appearances

Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever

2

Aliyah Boston

Indiana Fever

3

Sabrina Ionescu

New York Liberty

4

A’ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces

7

Satou Sabally

Phoenix Mercury

3

Kelsey Mitchell

Indiana Fever

3

Gabby Williams

Seattle Storm

1

Sonia Citron

Washington Mystics

1

KIki Iriafen

Washington Mystics

1

Jackie Young

Las Vegas Aces

4

Kayla Thornton

Golden State Valkyries

1

While the two captains tried and failed to pull off a few player trades once the draft was settled, Clark and Collier agreed to swap coaches. Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was set to lead Team Clark in the game, but with the swap, will now be leading Collier and her Lynx teammates. New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello will take over at the top of Team Clark.

The All-Star Weekend festivities are set for July 18-19, with the All-Star Game tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 19 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

