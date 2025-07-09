WNBA All-Star Draft Results: Full Rosters for Team Clark and Team Collier
The WNBA All-Star Game will tip off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in just two weeks.
On Wednesday, Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier, who led the league in All-Star voting and in turn were named team captains for the game, made their picks to fill out their rosters in what should be an epic showdown.
Clark and Collier first drafted from the pool of All-Star starters, and in the second round, filled out their rosters with reserves. Unsurprisingly, both players stayed loyal to their teammates, taking them off the board first at every opportunity. At first glance, it feels as though Team Collier will have a significant size advantage, while Team Clark will have to rely on its shooting.
Team Collier WNBA All-Star Roster
Player
Team
All-Star Appearances
Napheesa Collier
Minnesota Lynx
5
Breanna Stewart
New York Liberty
7
Allisha Gray
Atlanta Dream
3
Nneka Ogwumike
Seattle Storm
10
Paige Bueckers
Dallas Wings
1
Courtney Williams
Minnesota Lynx
2
Skylar Diggins
Seattle Storm
7
Angel Reese
Chicago Sky
2
Alyssa Thomas
Phoenix Mercury
6
Kelsey Plum
Los Angeles Sparks
4
Rhyne Howard
Atlanta Dream
3
Team Clark WNBA All-Star Roster
Player
Team
All-Star Appearances
Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever
2
Aliyah Boston
Indiana Fever
3
Sabrina Ionescu
New York Liberty
4
A’ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces
7
Satou Sabally
Phoenix Mercury
3
Kelsey Mitchell
Indiana Fever
3
Gabby Williams
Seattle Storm
1
Sonia Citron
Washington Mystics
1
KIki Iriafen
Washington Mystics
1
Jackie Young
Las Vegas Aces
4
Kayla Thornton
Golden State Valkyries
1
While the two captains tried and failed to pull off a few player trades once the draft was settled, Clark and Collier agreed to swap coaches. Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was set to lead Team Clark in the game, but with the swap, will now be leading Collier and her Lynx teammates. New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello will take over at the top of Team Clark.
The All-Star Weekend festivities are set for July 18-19, with the All-Star Game tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 19 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.