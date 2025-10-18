Becky Hammon Goes Viral for Dance Celebration at Aces WNBA Championship Parade

Given that Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon spent her coaching career under the legendary Gregg Popovich (who is notorious for being stern, authoritative, and no-nonsense most of the time) with the San Antonio Spurs' NBA franchise before coming to Las Vegas in 2022, some expected that Hammon would adopt those same adjectives when she became a head coach.

While Hammon has more than her fair share of stern, authoritative, and no-nonsense moments, she also knows when to let herself smile and have a good time. And there's no better time for someone to enjoy themselves than after winning a league championship, which the Aces did (for the third time in four years) when they swept the Phoenix Mercury in the 2025 WNBA Finals.

Hammon, her Aces roster, and Las Vegas' entire fan base have probably been relishing their victory for the past week. They certainly did so during the Aces' championship parade on October 17, which included them heading down the Las Vegas Strip before taking part in speeches and words of praise on stage, in front of the team's loyal crowd.

Oct 17, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12), guard Jackie Young (0), and center A'Ja Wilson (22) pose for a photo during the 2025 WNBA Championship parade at Toshiba Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Becky Hammon Turns Heads With Aces Championship Parade Dancing Display

Several members of the Aces' ownership group spoke, as did Hammon (who shared a flex about how dominant her team is), then every player on the Aces' roster approached the podium and shared some words. Once all the speaking was done, music was played while the team began dancing on stage.

But it wasn't just the players who took part in the dancing. Hammon was also front and center, and her dance moves have since gone viral. The Aces posted a video of Hammon getting down with her players to their X account that was captioned, "Becky’s pullin’ out all the dance moves for Crime Mob 😂💃".

Becky’s pullin’ out all the dance moves for Crime Mob 😂💃



2025 Aces Championship Celebration presented by @ally pic.twitter.com/QTGPkO4tfE — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) October 18, 2025

This caption refers to the hip-hop group Crime Mob, which was present at the Aces' parade, and with whom Hammon was dancing.

This post has garnered over 150,000 views, and the same video was also shared by X user @GOATSleeve22, who captioned it, "Becky got a fan in me forever idaf." This post has 127,000 views.

Becky got a fan in me forever idaf. pic.twitter.com/t2TXiGMC59 — LegSleeeeve (@GOATSleeve22) October 18, 2025

Hammon mentioned during her exit interview that she intended to stay sober during the championship parade this year, and her players were beckoning for her to take a shot during Friday's festivities.

She didn't appear to oblige (at least not on camera). Therefore, Hammon clearly doesn't need any liquid courage to display her dance moves.

