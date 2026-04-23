Becky Hammon Pushes Back on 'Bag' Chase in NCAA Transfer Portal

The NIL era in college athletics has completely changed how student-athletes view their time playing in college. Specifically, it has incentivized players to play for whichever program is willing to offer them the most money.

And because there aren't any restrictions on transferring, players can enter the transfer portal after every season if they desire, and can keep picking the program where they can maximize their earnings. While it's hard to criticize a college student chasing the bag, so to speak, the ramifications that come from this attitude aren't just about the lack of loyalty, recruiting issues, and program turnover, although these are all negative byproducts.

But there's a case to be made that the biggest issue with NIL's money-first framework for thinking is that it glamorizes an approach that isn't conducive to life success, at a time when a person is molding their habits, attitude, and mindset for adult life. Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma has been outspoken about this, and he's far from the only person with skin in the game, so to speak, to point out the NIL's glaring issues.

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Becky Hammon Shares Strong Stance on NCAA Transfer Portal

Legendary Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon also shared a strong message about the current state of college basketball when speaking to the media on April 23.

"I mean, in the college game, it's about being disciplined. I would just say chase purpose and greatness, and not the bag," Hammon said when asked about her advice to college basketball players, per an X post from Paloma Villicana.

She then added, "I'm not a big fan of the portal. I like NIL for them, but in college, you should be learning how to problem solve, how to [come to] resolutions, having hard conversations and being able to work through those emotions, in those different situations that will equip you for later in on life. Because at the end of the day, once you get out there into the real world, and people aren't catering to you, and you just become a normal citizen and not a student athlete, or an athlete in general, the world looks at and treats you a little differently.

"So, prepare them for that," Hammon concluded.

"In the college game, chase purpose & greatness and not the bag." 💰



Becky Hammon's advice to college basketball players. pic.twitter.com/UcuaRx13cd — Paloma Villicana (@PalomaFOX5News) April 23, 2026

While many people within the basketball community are frustrated with what has happened at the college level, there doesn't appear to be any change on the horizon.