Becky Hammon Reveals When Aces 'Aborted' Caitlin Clark Game Plan in Win vs Fever

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon admitted when her team ditched its initial Caitlin Clark defense strategy on Sunday.
May 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon looks on in the first quarter of their game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon has got to be feeling good about how her team performed against the Indiana Fever on Sunday, June 22, as they snapped a three-game losing streak to secure an 89-81 win on their home court.

Hammon has also got to be feeling good about how her team defended star guard Caitlin Clark, who finished with 19 points, 10 assists, and 8 turnovers while going 1 of 10 from three-point range and 7 of 20 from the field.

After Sunday's game, Hammon addressed what her team's game plan for defending Clark consisted of.

"We talked about Caitlin, pockets are her money. You give her any kind of space in that pick-and-roll, that ball is gone, and they're getting layups. I thought they got that in the first half, and then we were able to switch up our defense to, I guess something more doable, and something that we could execute better than the original scheme," Hammon said, per a YouTube video from Vegas Sports Today.

"Which, the original scheme [is something] we never actually did... Clearly we weren't capable of executing it, so I just got us out of it," Hammon then added.

Hammon was later asked when Las Vegas ditched Hammon's pregame scheme for guarding Clark that she alluded to.

"I think I called a timeout with about six something left in the first [quarter]. So yeah, I aborted it about four minutes later," she responded.

Hammon's adjustment on Clark clearly worked wonders for the Aces' success.

Grant Young
Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

