Becky Hammon Reveals When Aces 'Aborted' Caitlin Clark Game Plan in Win vs Fever

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon has got to be feeling good about how her team performed against the Indiana Fever on Sunday, June 22, as they snapped a three-game losing streak to secure an 89-81 win on their home court.

Hammon has also got to be feeling good about how her team defended star guard Caitlin Clark, who finished with 19 points, 10 assists, and 8 turnovers while going 1 of 10 from three-point range and 7 of 20 from the field.

After Sunday's game, Hammon addressed what her team's game plan for defending Clark consisted of.

"We talked about Caitlin, pockets are her money. You give her any kind of space in that pick-and-roll, that ball is gone, and they're getting layups. I thought they got that in the first half, and then we were able to switch up our defense to, I guess something more doable, and something that we could execute better than the original scheme," Hammon said, per a YouTube video from Vegas Sports Today.

"Which, the original scheme [is something] we never actually did... Clearly we weren't capable of executing it, so I just got us out of it," Hammon then added.

Hammon was later asked when Las Vegas ditched Hammon's pregame scheme for guarding Clark that she alluded to.

"I think I called a timeout with about six something left in the first [quarter]. So yeah, I aborted it about four minutes later," she responded.

Hammon's adjustment on Clark clearly worked wonders for the Aces' success.

