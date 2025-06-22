Caitlin Clark Details 'Frustrating' Three-Point Struggles After Fever Loss to Aces

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark had an uncharacteristically poor shooting night during her team's 89-81 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on June 22, as she went 1 of 10 from three-point range and 7 of 20 from the field.

Then again, this brutal shooting performance from behind the three-point arc felt like déjà vu for some, especially given that Clark went 0 for 7 from range during the Fever's most recent game against the Golden State Valkyries, which Indiana lost on June 19.

What's for sure is that this West Coast road trip has not been kind to Clark's jumper. And she addressed this drought when speaking to the media after Sunday's defeat.

"I mean, there are going to be stretches that are really good and there’s going to be stretches that aren’t as good. And obviously it’s frustrating. You want them to go in, and even tonight, I felt like there was a few that felt really good off my hand, and it just didn't go down," Clark said of her shooting, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.

"So it's just like, it's just frustrating," Clark added. "I think the challenge for myself going forward is just [to] continue to pour into every other aspect of the game, and I can continue to have an impact in all those other areas. I thought I got to the rim well, it was just certainly a tough shooting night. And, you know, you've got to find a way to continue to shoot and remain confident in myself, because I know I've put the time in.

"I don’t feel like it’s anything that’s off, necessarily. But yeah, would be nice if [the shots] went down," she concluded.

CC on going 1-of-17 from 3 in the past two games:



Clark will look to get her shooting back on track against the Seattle Storm on June 24.

