Becky Hammon Wasn't Surprised About DeWanna Bonner's Indiana Fever Exit

The biggest story in the WNBA world over the past few days has been the Indiana Fever waiving veteran guard DeWanna Bonner on June 25. This came one day after it was reported that Bonner was looking for a change of scenery because she felt like the Fever weren't the right fit for her after signing with them in free agency this past offseason.

Despite there being a lot of speculation about the nature of Bonner having not been with the team since June 10 because of what were called "personal reasons", many were still caught off guard about this news breaking.

However, one person who wasn't surprised was Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, which she conveyed during a June 25 interview before her team's game against the Connecticut Sun.

"I knew a little bit about it before. Didn't hit me by storm," Hammon said of the Bonner news, per an X post from Moreau Sports Media Prod Co.

"But players and organizations, I mean, that's what, when you go out and get a free agent... she was with [Fever coach Stephanie White] in Connecticut, too. So I know they have a pretty solid relationship. But for whatever reason, things don't work out.

"Now there's like a DB sweepstakes," Hammon added with a laugh.

It's true that Bonner should be sought after by many WNBA teams (even if she has indicated a clear preference). And Hammon's Aces do seem like one squad that could use her services, especially because the wing is their weakest position at the moment.

