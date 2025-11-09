Breanna Stewart Addresses Alleged Beef With Liberty Star Teammate

The New York Liberty will arguably be the most fascinating WNBA team to keep an eye on across the next couple of months, particularly when the league's free agency period begins in February (given that the players and the league office agree to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) by then).

This is because the Liberty are fresh off a disappointing 2025 WNBA season, where they went 18-17 in their final 35 regular season games and then were bounced out of the playoffs in the first round, just one year removed from being 2025 WNBA champions.

Head coach Sandy Brondello was fired after the season. And given that all of the team's top stars — specifically Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Natasha Cloud — are going to become free agents, some believe that the band might be breaking up, so to speak, and New York's roster could look a lot different once the 2026 season rolls around.

Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) talks with guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the third quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Breanna Stewart Sends Clear About Supposed Jonquel Jones Rift

Speculation surrounding this squad intensified once Stewart made a cryptic Threads post on November 3 that read, "For the two-faced people, it is the time of the year to reveal your other face."

Soon after that, Jonquel Jones posted an Instagram story that read, "if 11 toes we're had 11 toes would be down 😌". She then added, "You got two strikes with me. Because after the third it's 💨".

Several social media accounts reposted these sentiments, one of which went viral and sparked questions about the state of these Liberty teammates' relationship.

Now THIS is the mess I wanna see during offseason 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/S2FdxzzdPN — Dee 🌸 (@sipTEAwithD) November 4, 2025

And then Jones seemed to shut any shade speculation down by responding to this viral post, writing, "Yall messy as hell but yall wish! Me and Stew good 🤣😂".

Yall messy as hell but yall wish! Me and Stew good 🤣😂 https://t.co/jiKrRDgo6l — Jonquel Jones (@jus242) November 5, 2025

Nothing was heard from Stewart regarding this for a few days. However, the three-time WNBA champion, three-time WNBA Finals MVP, two-time WNBA MVP, seven-time WNBA All-Star, and four-time NCAA champion gave her verdict with a November 7 Threads post.

"Why did I just find out you think me and JJ are beefing?? Never that!!!!! Bozos 🤦🏻‍♀️," Stewart wrote in the post.

Breanna Stewart's Threads post on November 7. | Threads/@breannastewart30

Therefore, if there was still any speculation about whether the aforementioned cryptic posts were directed at each other, Joens and Stewart have now both shut that down.

But that's not to say that everything among the Liberty's franchise is sunshine and rainbows at this point, as there's still a chance Stewart and Jones have played their final game as teammates.

Recommended Reading: