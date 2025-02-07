Women's Fastbreak On SI

Breanna Stewart Begrudgingly Pays Off Pro Tennessee Bet After UConn Loss

UConn Huskies alum Breanna Stewart kept her word to Unrivaled teammate Rickea Jackson after Tennessee's upset win.

Grant Young

Oct 20, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forwards Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (44) and Breanna Stewart (30) celebrate after winning the 2024 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
One of the most iconic rivalries in women's college basketball history is between the UConn Huskies and Tennessee Volunteers.

Given how these two programs boast 19 NCAA National Championships (11 for UConn and 8 for Tennessee) between them, it's always exciting to see these teams match up.

However, entering the February 6 showdown between these two schools, this rivalry hasn't been very even, as Tennessee hadn't defeated UConn since 2007 when the legendary Pat Summitt was still the Volunteers' head coach.

Although that stat is now irrelevant, as Tennessee defeated UConn on their home court by a score of 80-76 on Thursday.

Each school boasts an impressive array of former players who've gone on to success in the WNBA. Two that spring to mind from each school are former Volunteers star Rickea Jackson (who now plays for the Los Angeles Sparks) and UConn icon Breanna Stewart, who is a defending WNBA Champion with the New York Liberty and who also won four consecutive National Championships during her time as a Husky.

Stewart and Jackson are both on Unrivaled's Mist BC team. And it seems they placed a bet on the outcome of Thursday's game — which means Stewart must pay up.

Stewart made an X post soon after the UConn vs. Tennessee game ended that wrote, "I bleed blue always W or L, but I lost a bet to @iamthahooper so this next tweet is not a representative of me 🤣".

She quickly followed this post up by adding, "#LadyVols #GBO @iamthahooper 🧡

"I take my L on the chin 💙".

Respect to Stewart for keeping her word.

