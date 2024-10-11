Breanna Stewart Draws Patrick Ewing Comparisons for Missed Layup in Liberty Loss
The New York Liberty lost Game 1 of the WNBA Finals to the Minnesota Lynx in devastating fashion. The Liberty blew a 15-point fourth quarter lead to eventually fall 95-93 in overtime at Barclays Center.
In fact, the Lynx became the first team in league history to come back from at least 15 points down in the final five minutes to win a playoff contest.
Which means a lot of things went wrong for New York late.
Much of that was due to Minnesota.
Napheesa Collier was brilliant defensively in crunchtime and hit what became the game-winning basket. While Courtney Williams commanded the offense in the comeback, as she seems poised for a breakout series.
However, amid all of the negatives for the Liberty, two moments will likely stand out: A missed free throw at the end of regulation by Breanna Stewart that would have won the game and a missed layup at the end of overtime, also by Stewart, that would have tied it.
The latter brought back painful memories for New York basketball fans given how reminiscent it was to an infamous miss by a former Knicks great.
In Game 7 of the 1995 Eastern Conference semifinals Ewing barreled down the lane in the final seconds against the Indiana Pacers, only to not convert at the basket. A make would have tied the game.
Stewart had a similar look at the end of overtime in Brooklyn, in a similar situation, albeit in Game 1. Immediately after Breanna failed to convert, fans began drawing the parallels.
X user @LawMurrayTheNU wrote, "Patrick Ewing, 1995 East semis vs Pacers Game 7" atop video footage of the missed bunny from Stewie.
While @Kazeem was one of many others expressing the same sentiment in posting, "Stewie pulled a Ewing, yo 😳"
Another user @JomiAdeniran posted, “Breanna Stewart for the tie!”, along with a gif of the Ewing miss.
To her credit, Stewart tried to put any bad taste behind her postgame, saying the Liberty needed to take the loss on the chin.
However, she was keenly aware of the gravity of her blown opportunity, one she surely would like to have back.
Stewart summed it up by saying, "At the end of overtime I had one of my cleanest looks...and just didn't make it."
Fortunately for her and the Liberty, that miss did not end the series like it did for Ewing. Instead, it only punctuated one heartbreaking loss.