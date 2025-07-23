Breanna Stewart Explains Reason for Uncompetitive WNBA All-Star Game

While basketball fans love to see baskets being made, an excessive amount of offense is often seen as a bad thing from a spectator's standpoint, especially when it comes as a result of mediocre defense.

This has been the problem with recent NBA All-Star games, as the players are just dunking and shooting three-pointers all game with zero defense or competitive feel. And it was unfortunately also the case in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

WNBA players caught some flak from fans and the media for the effort they put forth during that July 19 contest, largely because, regardless of which players were on the court, it felt like 10 friends who were playing lazy pick-up against each other with zero stakes attached to the outcome.

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart was asked about the criticism the game has received before her team's July 22 game against the Indiana Fever and sent a strong message.

"If we want the product in the All-Star Game to be better, then we have to have more time in between the games. There's no way that you're going to have a super competitive All-Star game with a [Liberty] game on Tuesday," Stewart said, per an X post from Geoff Magliocchetti.

Stewart isn't the only person who has lamented the shortened All-Star break, as several other players (including her teammate Sabrina Ionescu) have gone on the record saying that there should be more rest for players at this midway point in the season.

And it's hard to blame them, given that New York played six days ago and several of their top players were featured in the WNBA All-Star weekend activities.

