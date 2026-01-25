WNBA Star Breanna Stewart Makes 'Abolish ICE' Statement at Unrivaled

Breanna Stewart made a visible statement about ICE enforcement during Unrivaled player introductions on Sunday.

Stewart held up a sign reading, "ABOLISH ICE," a day after 37-year-old Alex Pretti was shot and killed by a federal immigration officer in Minneapolis. Pretti was the second person shot by federal agents in the city in less than three weeks and his death has led to strong reactions across the country.

Unrivaled co-founder and WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart held up an “Abolish ICE” sign during player intros ahead of Mist’s game this afternoon.



Unrivaled held a moment of silence on Saturday night to reflect on the tragic events.

"Our thoughts and support are with everyone affected, and we send our deepest sympathies to those who have lost a loved one," the public address announcer said per ESPN.

Stewart took it a step further Sunday by displaying the sign during player introductions prior to the Mist BC vs Vinyl game.

Stewart Is One of the Most Significant Voices in the WNBA

Stewart has been a prominent figure in the WNBA for years. The New York Liberty star is a 3x champion and 2x MVP, making her one of the most decorated players in league history.

She also serves as union vice president and has been active in discussing ongoing WNBA CBA negotiations.

Stewart co-founded Unrivaled with Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, making the pair SI's Innovators of the year for 2025. The 3x3 league launched in Miami a year ago and is in the midst of its second season.

All of the above makes Stewart's voice one of the most significant in women's basketball.

Other WNBA Players Speak Out

While Stewart may have made the most visible statement thus far, she is not the first WNBA player to address the incident in Minneapolis.

Lynx standout Natisha Hiedeman shared a post on her Instagram story that read:

"Sending all my love and prayers to Minnesota. Minnesota is such a beautiful place with an amazing community who has embraced me fully and I'm heartbroken to see ICE has flipped the city upside down and resorted to violence. There is no place for this. As hard as it may be I HOPE we continue to stand together and fight for what is right. Individually we are one drop, together we are the ocean 🙏"

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese posted, "Praying for our country 🥺🙏🏽," and Indiana Fever forward Breanna Turner has made several strong posts condemning what transpired.

Stewart went on to notch the game-winner in a Mist victory Sunday.

