Breanna Stewart Offers Hope Amid WNBA CBA Standoff

Breanna Stewart knows a thing or two about basketball and business. That's because the New York Liberty star is one of the most decorated players in WNBA history and due to the fact that she is also one of the co-founders of the Unrivaled basketball league.

So, when Stewart speaks on the WNBA CBA negotiations, it is worth paying attention. And fortunately for fans, her latest comments provide a glimmer of hope in what has thus far been painted as a grim landscape.

It's no secret that talks between the league and players were not progressing in the direction many had hoped, with fear that a lockout or strike could be looming. However, Stewart seemed to indicate better news could be on the horizon in an interview with Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports.

Breanna Stewart tells me she is “just starting to see” a possible resolution to WNBA CBA talks. She is also launching a podcast with Myles Turner that will be the first of its kind: https://t.co/SjCAnibWWE — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) January 21, 2026

When asked whether she sees a light at the end of the tunnel of the back and forth negotiations, Stewart replied simply, “I feel like kind of. I’m just starting to see it.”

Stewart Has Kept a Steady Positive Tone on the WNBA CBA Subject

Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) dribbles by Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) during the first half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Stewart saying she is starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel of talks actually lines up with remarks she made prior.

The WNBA legend was a guest on a January 9 episode of Good Game With Sarah Spain and pointed to a specific date when discussing when she thought a resolution between the league and the players could be reached.

"Hopefully everything can be done by February 1. Even if we agree, we still have to wait for like contracts to be written. So there's a lot to be thinking about. It's not just like, oh, you're done now, it'll work. If we can get by February 1, we'll all be in a good place," she said.

As the third deadline for WNBA CBA negotiations whooshes by, New York Liberty star and Unrivaled co-founder ⁦@breannastewart⁩ shares when she thinks a deal will finally get done.



Listen to the full episode: https://t.co/fuzpf6XVp2 pic.twitter.com/4c55q3a5ZH — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) January 9, 2026

This was after the most recent deadline had passed and the two parties agreed to a status quo period.

Of course, there is a lot of league business to be attended to that requires a new CBA to be ratified. Both the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo will have to conduct expansion drafts, the majority of the players are set to enter free agency, and the WNBA Draft itself is also around the corner.

Perhaps Stewart's latest comments are an indicator things could be moving in the direction of being resolved by the date she mentioned, because the WNBA has a lot of dates to put on the calendar as soon as an agreement is reached.

