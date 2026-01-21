Breanna Stewart Offers Hope Amid WNBA CBA Standoff
Breanna Stewart knows a thing or two about basketball and business. That's because the New York Liberty star is one of the most decorated players in WNBA history and due to the fact that she is also one of the co-founders of the Unrivaled basketball league.
So, when Stewart speaks on the WNBA CBA negotiations, it is worth paying attention. And fortunately for fans, her latest comments provide a glimmer of hope in what has thus far been painted as a grim landscape.
It's no secret that talks between the league and players were not progressing in the direction many had hoped, with fear that a lockout or strike could be looming. However, Stewart seemed to indicate better news could be on the horizon in an interview with Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports.
When asked whether she sees a light at the end of the tunnel of the back and forth negotiations, Stewart replied simply, “I feel like kind of. I’m just starting to see it.”
Stewart Has Kept a Steady Positive Tone on the WNBA CBA Subject
Stewart saying she is starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel of talks actually lines up with remarks she made prior.
The WNBA legend was a guest on a January 9 episode of Good Game With Sarah Spain and pointed to a specific date when discussing when she thought a resolution between the league and the players could be reached.
"Hopefully everything can be done by February 1. Even if we agree, we still have to wait for like contracts to be written. So there's a lot to be thinking about. It's not just like, oh, you're done now, it'll work. If we can get by February 1, we'll all be in a good place," she said.
This was after the most recent deadline had passed and the two parties agreed to a status quo period.
Of course, there is a lot of league business to be attended to that requires a new CBA to be ratified. Both the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo will have to conduct expansion drafts, the majority of the players are set to enter free agency, and the WNBA Draft itself is also around the corner.
Perhaps Stewart's latest comments are an indicator things could be moving in the direction of being resolved by the date she mentioned, because the WNBA has a lot of dates to put on the calendar as soon as an agreement is reached.
