Breanna Stewart Points to Key Date in WNBA CBA Saga

It's no secret that WNBA CBA negotiations are at a stalemate, as the second extension on the current agreement has expired without a deal. In the meantime, it appears both parties have entered a period of status quo and will continue talks without a defined deadline.

Breanna Stewart said she was told a new extension won't be agreed upon by Friday's CBA deadline, per @kendra__andrews.



Stewart added that she expects both sides to "continue to negotiate in good faith." — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) January 8, 2026

This has led to uneasiness from fans given the two sides seemingly remain far apart and with players having already pre-authorized a potentially strike.

However, if there has been some good news of late, it has come by way of New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart. Stewart recently told Ball Is Life she is confident a deal will get done and has now gone a stop further by sharing a timeline that could serve as a satisfactory conclusion to this saga.

The WNBA CBA deadline is just two days away! 👀



Breanna Stewart exclusively tells @Ballislife that "she's very confident" a deal will get done.



Do you think the WNBA and WNBPA will come to an agreement by Friday?



📹: @WillDespart pic.twitter.com/PIidg0ELzl — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 7, 2026

The league legend and Unrivaled co-founder was a guest on a January 9 episode of Good Game with Sarah Spain and had this to say when asked when might be a realistic date for the CBA to be resolved after the latest deadline passed.

"We'll continue to negotiate in good faith. It doesn't mean on Saturday we're going to have a lockout, unless the league does something that we're not prepared for. That's not going to happen," Stewart said.

"Hopefully everything can be done by February one. Even if we agree, we still have to wait for like contracts to be written. So there's a lot to be thinking about. It's not just like, oh, you're done now, it'll work. If we can get by February one, we'll all be in a good place," she added.

WNBA superstar & Unrivaled co-founder @breannastewart on what she learned from Unrivaled’s inaugural season, goals for season 2, how the 3-on-3 league has set a new standard for player experience & pay, and her best prediction for when the CBA gets done.https://t.co/fuzpf6YteA pic.twitter.com/fKC9Ur8Yd5 — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) January 9, 2026

WNBA Set for Wild Offseason

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Clark guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on after the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Obviously, the February 1 target shared by Stewart is not set in stone and was simply her read on the situation. But it still bodes a lot better than some of the previous back-and-forth during what is a moment of enormous consequence for the league.

And once a deal is done, a wild WNBA offseason will ensue. Not only are their two new teams entering play in 2026 (the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo), but nearly every player in the league is a free agent.

This means there will be two expansion drafts in rapid succession, followed by a frenetic free agency period, and then the WNBA Draft. All in all, it would be a lot to look forward to in a short period of time.

Of course, that is working under the assumption that the WNBA and the players can come to an agreement to ensure a 2026 season takes place.

