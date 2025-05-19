Breanna Stewart Sends Clear Message on Liberty's Biggest WNBA Rival
The New York Liberty produced their franchise's first-ever WNBA championship in 2024 after a hard-fought five-game series against the Minnesota Lynx.
There's no doubt the Liberty would not have won without star forward Breanna Stewart, who is the face of their franchise and has already cemented herself as one of the greatest players in WNBA history, despite being just 30 years old.
Stewart and several other members of the Liberty appeared at Yankee Stadium on May 18 before the New York Yankees played their cross-town rival Mets for a three-game MLB series, and Stewart got to throw out the game's ceremonial first pitch.
Stewart then spoke with the media afterward. And at one point, she made an interesting comment about her team's biggest rival.
"I would say [Las] Vegas," Stewart said when asked who her team's biggest rival is, per an X post from sports reporter Perry Sook. "Like, the way that we had the game last night, just because, us and Vegas, we have a history. We have the drama, we have the storylines, we have the players going head-to-head."
While most WNBA fans would agree with Stewart's assertion that their biggest rival is the Aces right now (given the Aces won two straight WNBA championships before the Liberty beat them in the playoffs last season), the league doesn't necessarily see it the same way. In the league's inaugural "WNBA Rivals Week" in August, the Liberty are facing the Lynx in a rematch of last year's WNBA Finals.
Some other compelling Rivalry Week (which begins on August 9) matchups are the Indiana Fever vs. the Chicago Sky (which created a ton of headlines this past weekend), and the Aces facing the Connecticut Sun.
Although the Aces and Liberty do match up on August 13.