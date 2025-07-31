Women's Fastbreak On SI

Brittney Griner Ejected from Wings-Dream Game Following Heated Approach to Referee

Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner was tossed from a win over the Dallas Wings after picking up two technical fouls in rapid succession.
Robin Lundberg|
Jul 30, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) reacts after being ejected against the Dallas Wings during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jul 30, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) reacts after being ejected against the Dallas Wings during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner has not exactly been thrilled with WNBA officiating this season. Griner previously had an explicit message for officials caught on mics back in May. And during the Dream's win over the Dallas Wings Wednesday, Griner clearly had another set of words to get off her chest.

After being fouled by Wings player Haley Jones early in the third quarter, Griner obviously took umbrage with how the game was being officiated.

Griner approached official Anjelica Suffren while visibly upset. She quickly picked up a technical foul for whatever was said.

Then Griner continued to chastise the referee and according to the broadcast made contact with Suffren—leading to a subsequent technical and thus an ejection.

Could Griner Face Suspension for Actions Toward Official?

Two technical fouls of course warrant an ejection every time. But it is fair to wonder whether Griner could face further disciplinary action from the league considering the tense exchange.

Though any contact with the official appeared minimal, that is obviously frowned upon. Not to mention it doesn't seem like whatever Griner said was appropriate for broadcast.

Fortunately for the Dream, they were able to eek out the victory over the Wings without Griner on the floor down the stretch. Paige Bueckers missed a last second heave for Dallas, leaving Atlanta with the 88-85 win.

Now the team will likely await word from the league offices to see whether Griner's ejection will serve as the end of any fallout from this heated approach toward a WNBA official.

Recommended Reading:

Published
Robin Lundberg
ROBIN LUNDBERG

Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his burgeoning YouTube show. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak on SI!

Share on XFollow robinlundberg
Home/News