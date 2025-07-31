Brittney Griner Ejected from Wings-Dream Game Following Heated Approach to Referee

Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner has not exactly been thrilled with WNBA officiating this season. Griner previously had an explicit message for officials caught on mics back in May. And during the Dream's win over the Dallas Wings Wednesday, Griner clearly had another set of words to get off her chest.

After being fouled by Wings player Haley Jones early in the third quarter, Griner obviously took umbrage with how the game was being officiated.

Griner approached official Anjelica Suffren while visibly upset. She quickly picked up a technical foul for whatever was said.

Then Griner continued to chastise the referee and according to the broadcast made contact with Suffren—leading to a subsequent technical and thus an ejection.

Could Griner Face Suspension for Actions Toward Official?

Two technical fouls of course warrant an ejection every time. But it is fair to wonder whether Griner could face further disciplinary action from the league considering the tense exchange.

Though any contact with the official appeared minimal, that is obviously frowned upon. Not to mention it doesn't seem like whatever Griner said was appropriate for broadcast.

BG just got ejected from the Wings - Dream game… pic.twitter.com/0w5LcDyFsS — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) July 31, 2025

Fortunately for the Dream, they were able to eek out the victory over the Wings without Griner on the floor down the stretch. Paige Bueckers missed a last second heave for Dallas, leaving Atlanta with the 88-85 win.

Now the team will likely await word from the league offices to see whether Griner's ejection will serve as the end of any fallout from this heated approach toward a WNBA official.

