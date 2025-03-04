Brittney Griner Notes 'Historic Moment' of Unrivaled Dunk to WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie
Longtime Phoenix Mercury icon and current Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner has already asserted herself as one of the best post players in the history of women's basketball.
Considering what she has already accomplished to this point (such as a WNBA championship, 10 WNBA All-Star appearances, two WNBA scoring championships, and a NCAA championship), it's crazy to remember that Griner is still just 34 years old and doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
This was shown once again during her March 3 game for Phantom BC of Unrivaled. Not only did Griner score 19 points and grab 7 rebounds, but she also dunked in the game, which is the first dunk in Unrivaled history.
Griner spoke with the media postgame. And at one point, fellow women's basketball icon Lisa Leslie — who had the first dunk in WNBA history back in 2022 — asked her a very fitting question.
"The dunk was outstanding, and it's historic. And I obviously know what it's like to have a historic dunk... Just talk about what is a historic moment to be the first to dunk in Unrivaled," Leslie said, per an X post from USA Today's Safid Deen.
"I mean, it is. Definitely, when I sit down and think about it, it definitely is [historic]," Griner responded. "I'll be able to hold that. Got to do it with you here, as well, so that was pretty cool too... that's pretty cool. And [my son] is here too, so that kind of lines up."
Leslie then added, "And just know we are so happy to have you here at Unrivaled, and see you playing. And you're not just back. You're back, and better, and you just warm our hearts. Even though we don't get a chance to say it to you enough, it's just great to see you be able to finish out your career."
What an awesome interaction between two historic dunkers.