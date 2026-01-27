Brittney Griner Offers Blunt Response After Flagrant Foul on Aliyah Boston
Brittney Griner raised eyebrows with a flagrant foul on Aliyah Boston during a contest between her Vinyl team and Boston's Phantom squad on Friday.
Griner and Boston were battling for a rebound and Griner's right arm wound up raking Boston across the face. The play was deemed a flagrant and drew a strong response from WNBA legend Lisa Leslie on commentary.
"Listen, I think that was extra and I think it's excessive and if that was my face I probably would have punched her," Leslie said.
The incident received plenty of attention on social media and a fan who wasn't happy with the play wound up drawing Griner's ire.
Threads user @brick_110 posted, "Brittney Griner is a dirty player whose jealous of Aliyah Boston," accompanied by video of the play.
To which Griner replied, "Why would I be jealous of someone when. I've played again Legends and Goats! She ain't got sh*t i want or ever want!"
Griner also addressed Leslie's comments in another response.
@realsonyawelch posted, Aliyah Baby...Don't let Auntie Lisa hype you to punch BG in the face. I don't think it would end well."
Griner replied, "Lisa plz! TF worst advice and definitely wouldn't of happen! 🧐🤨😂"
The WNBA veteran is no stranger to spats on the floor, or with referees, and that approach clearly applies to the comment section as well—given the responses to the reaction to the flagrant foul call at Unrivaled.
Griner Intends to Return to the Atlanta Dream
Of course, Unrivaled action is happening in the midst of continued CBA negotiations between players and the WNBA. But once a deal is completed, nearly all of the league's veterans will be free agents, including Griner.
Griner's Atlanta Dream squad was ousted from the playoffs in 2025 by Boston and the Indiana Fever, but it seems clear Griner wants a chance to run it back in Atlanta.
"I'm looking forward to it. Everybody on that team, it was just easy. Basketball was the main focus; we showed up, we hooped, and that's all you can ask for," she said in an interview with Maria Clifton of Sports Illustrated.
"And I'm looking forward to being there again. I'm looking forward to just being in the city. The city was amazing. They welcomed me so well, and I had a blast," Griner continued.
But until she can take the court for the Dream in the WNBA again, Griner is still garnering attention at Unrivaled.
Recommended Reading:
Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his burgeoning YouTube show. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak on SI!Follow robinlundberg