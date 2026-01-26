WNBA Enters CBA Endgame With No Room for Error

In Avengers terms, the WNBA is in the endgame now. That's because the league and players are running out of time to reach an agreement that allows for offseason business to be conducted and the regular season to start on time.

The beginning of February has been reported as the timeline for a deal that wouldn't jeopardize delaying the 2026 campaign, which makes this a crucial period in league history.

In fact, Caitlin Clark herself said this about the moment at USA Basketball camp in December.

"I think the most important thing for myself in thinking about these CBA negotiations is like, this is the biggest moment the WNBA has ever seen. And it's not something that can be messed up."

Of course, the WNBA decided to go business as usual by releasing the 2026 schedule last week, with the season set to tip-off on May 8.

But before that date there is still an expansion draft for the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire to be conducted, a free agency period where the majority of players are available, and the WNBA Draft on April 13—meaning there is no room for error in reaching an agreement if these operations are to not be derailed.

The WNBA Cannot Afford to Mess This Up

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Collier forward Napheesa Collier (24) is interviewed after the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The reason the two parties are at a stand-off is due to the explosive growth the WNBA has seen, which ties directly to Clarks' arrival in 2024.

In the last two years, ratings, attendance, and franchise valuations have all gone up—and the league secured a new media rights deal that will bring in more revenue.

As a result, it is an opportunity for WNBA players to secure a big pay increase. And owners stand to benefit from this historic period for all the reasons mentioned above. However, that is only if the momentum continues.

A work stoppage could bring interest to a halt, as the drawn out CBA negotiations have surely already worn down many fans who would otherwise be speculating about expansion draft protections and free agency.

What has transpired since 2024 can't be taken for granted. And it would be an own goal of epic proportions for such a transformative period to wind up the catalyst for the WNBA to come to a standstill.

Which is why it couldn't be more important for a new WNBA is agreed to during this endgame stretch, so the league can snap back into action and further its ascent.

