Caitlin Clark: 23 Fascinating Facts for Her 23rd Birthday
What Caitlin Clark accomplished as a 22-year-old will go down in the history books. From playing in the national championship game with Iowa to taking the WNBA by storm with the Indiana Fever, Clark had an unbelievable year in 2024.
But in honor of her 23rd birthday, we compiled 23 facts about the basketball sensation as she embarks upon her Jordan (or LeBron) year.
1. Clark Is the NCAA's All-Time Leading Scorer
Clark finished her time at Iowa with 3,951 points. That passed Pete Maravich to put her in first place as NCAA Division I basketball's all-time scoring leader.
2. Clark Led the Nation in Points and Assists as a Sophomore and Senior
Clark led the country in both points and assists in both her sophomore (27, 8) and senior (31.6, 8.9) seasons. She became the first woman to do so in the process.
3. Clark Hit More Threes Than Any NCAA Player in a Single Season
Clark not only broke the scoring record, but she passed Stephen Curry for most three-pointers made in a single season by an NCAA Division I basketball player in her senior year.
4. Clark Won the Wooden Award Two Consecutive Years
Clark was named the most outstanding player in women's college basketball in both her junior and senior seasons at Iowa.
5. Clark Became First Player to Score 40 in Back-To-Back NCAA Tournament Games
In taking down number one ranked South Carolina in 2023, Clark scored 41 points, making her the first player in NCAA Tournament history to top 40 in back-to-back games. It was also the most points ever scored against an undefeated opponent in the tournament.
6. Clark Recorded the First 40-Point Triple-Double in NCAA Tournament History
The contest prior, against Louisville, Clark became the first player to record a 40 point triple-double in an NCAA tournament game.
7. Clark Was Part of Most Watched Women’s College Basketball Game Ever
Though her Iowa team lost again in the national championship in her senior season, 18.9 million viewers tuned in, making it the most watched women's college basketball game ever. The game drew more than 4 million more viewers than the men's final did.
8. Clark Was Part of Most Watched WNBA Draft Ever
The "Caitlin Clark Effect" didn't stay in college as 2.4 million viewers tuned in to see Clark taken number one by the Indiana Fever. That was a ratings increase of 328% from the year prior making it the most watched WNBA Draft ever.
9. Clark Recorded the First Triple-Double by a Rookie in WNBA History
With 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists on July 6 against the New York LIberty, Clark became the first WNBA rookie to record a triple-double. She then did it again against the Sparks on September 4 notching 24, 10, and 10.
10. Clark Became Fastest WNBA Player to 400 Points and 200 Assists
Clark is the fastest player in WNBA history to top 400 points and 200 assists. She did it in 26 games, passing Sue Bird who recorded the feat in her 33rd contest.
11. Clark Set the Record for Most Assists in a WNBA Game
Clark had 19 assists against the Dallas Wings on July 17. That set the record for most dishes ever recorded in a WNBA contest passing Courtney Vandersloot's 18 dimes.
12. Clark Set the Record for Most Assists in a WNBA Season
Clark finished the season with 337 assists, the most in a single campaign in WNBA history.
13. Clark Recorded the Most Combined Points and Assists in a WNBA Game
Clark's 66 points scored or assisted on in the aforementioned contest against the Wings were the most ever by a WNBA player in a single game.
14. Clark Scored More Points Than Any Point Guard in WNBA History
Clark tallied more points than any point guard in WNBA history ever had before and her averages of 19.2 points and 8.4 assists led to her producing the most total points for any player ever.
15. Clark Received More WNBA All-Star Votes Than Any Player Ever
Clark got over 700,000 fan votes for the All-Star game, more than 600,000 more than the top vote getter the year prior.
16. Clark Became First Player to Be Name WNBA Player of the Month and WNBA Rookie of the Month
Clark became the first rookie to earn a Player of the Month honor after she was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month in August.
17. Clark Was Selected as WNBA Rookie of the Year
Clark was named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. She received 66 out of 67 first-place votes.
18. Clark Made All-WNBA First Team as a Rookie
Clark became the first rookie to be named to the All-WNBA First Team since Candace Parker in 2008.
19. Clark Finished Fourth in WNBA MVP Voting
Clark's also finished fourth in MVP voting during her rookie campaign, which tracks with the All-WNBA First Team selection for her astounding first professional season.
20. Clark’s Fever Set WNBA Attendance Record
The Fever's home attendance of 340,715 was a single season record for a WNBA franchise.
21. Clark Had the Top Selling Jersey in the WNBA
While the individual numbers were not released, Clark led the league in jersey sales, with the Fever reporting a sales increase of over 1,000%.
22. Clark Spearheaded WNBA Ratings Records
Games featuring Clark and the Fever averaged over 1 million viewers and catalyzed a record-setting ratings year for the league.
23. Clark Was Named Time’s Athlete of the Year
In recognition of her incredible 2024, Clark received the distinction of being named Time's Athlete of the Year.
It wasn't a bad year for Caitlin Clark. And though she can now only feel 22 going forward (and wear it), it seems like a near guarantee that she will continue to set the basketball world on fire at age 23 and beyond.