Caitlin Clark Shares Favorite Moments of Incredible 2024 from Iowa to Fever
Caitlin Clark had one of the best and most successful calendar years not only in women's basketball but in all of sports.
While Clark didn't win any overall championships (despite coming extremely close during her final season with the Iowa Hawkeyes) she broke dozens of records, won several Player/Rookie of the Year awards, made millions of dollars, attracted countless fans, and stimulated the world's enthusiasm for an entire sport.
And that just has to do with her on-court acclaim. It's easy to forget that given her star power and generational talent, Clark is still a 22-year-old, and basketball is far from the only thing she spends her time doing.
This is why it was cool to see Clark's year-end Instagram post on Tuesday that showed a 20-frame montage and included the caption, "My fav moments from the best year. Time to make 2025 even better🖤📓💫".
Among the photos show her with some of her former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates flexing their Final Four and Big 10 Championship rings at an Iowa football game in October, pictures of various pregame outfits, beachy vacation photos, a few from her senior day at Iowa where she walked alongside her family, a tunnel image next to Fever teammate Aliyah Boston, her posing with her Time Athlete of the Year magazine cover, one of her golf swing, and a final photo of her dog.
It's awesome seeing the variety of moments, including from both on and off the court and during her time at Iowa to the Indiana Fever.
While it's hard to imagine that someone could have a more successful and action-packed calendar year than Clark's 2024, we wouldn't put surpassing it in 2025 past her.