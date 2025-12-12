Caitlin Clark Addresses Project B Buzz With Clear Message

During a December 4 episode of her Show Me Something podcast, Indiana Fever standout Sophie Cunningham admitted that she has tried to convince her Fever teammate Caitlin Clark to play in the new Project B women's basketball league, which is set to launch in the fall of 2026.

After Cunningham spoke about the staggering amount of money that Project B (which will take place during the WNBA offseason so that it doesn't interfere with the WNBA) is offering players, the podcast's co-host, West Wilson, said, "That's right, Caitlin Clark! You have the W!"

"I tried to get [Clark] to play in this [league], and she was like, 'No!'" Cunningham then said.

The fact that Cunningham would try to get Clark to join Project B makes a lot of sense, given that Clark is the biggest star in women's basketball and would add a ton of eyeballs and interest to the fledgling league. However, it appears clear that Clark has no interest in playing in Project B (or Unrivaled, which also takes place in the WNBA offseason and features many of the league's best players) in 2026.

Jun 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) react from the bench during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark Puts Project B League Speculation to Rest

Clark spoke with the media after the Team USA Basketball training camp practice on December 12, and was asked if she had been approached by Project B and whether she had plans to play in the league.

“I plan to play in the WNBA. Obviously, that’s another thing that we need to get done so that we have a season coming up here. But I think more than anything, it showcases what people think of women’s basketball. All these different opportunities, all these different leagues, the platform that they want to give women's basketball, where they think women's basketball is gonna continue to grow," Clark said, per a YouTube video from Scott Agness.

"I think the thing that probably pops into my mind is just that, of people are really believing, and putting their money where their mouth is. And that hasn't always been the case for women's basketball, no matter how great it has been over the course of the last 25, 30 years. So for myself, the thing that I'm probably the most proud of is how excited people are to really want to invest and support women's basketball more than anything," she added.

Caitlin on if she plans to play in the Project B league



“I plan to play in the WNBA. That’s another thing we need to get done…more than anything it showcases what people think of women’s basketball…people are really believing and putting their money where their mouth is.” pic.twitter.com/h6GmhU9fwv — correlation (@nosyone4) December 12, 2025

Perhaps something might change in the future. But it seems exceedingly clear right now that Clark won't be taking her talents to Project B anytime soon.

