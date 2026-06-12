Caitlin Clark Adds to Absurd WNBA Record in Fever Win Over Sky

The Indiana Fever improved to 7-5 with their overtime 114-106 win against the Chicago Sky on June 11. But the final score wasn't the stat line that jumped out the most from this game.

Fever star guard Caitlin Clark finished the game with 32 points and 10 assists. This marked the third time in Clark's historic career that she tallied at least 30 points and 10 assists in a single game. Nobody else in league history has done so more than once in their career, and there have only been four such stat lines in history aside from the three Clark has produced on her own.

Number of 30/10a games in WNBA history:



3 — Caitlin Clark

4 — everybody else combined pic.twitter.com/QZhY3Nbpna — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 12, 2026

Four other players have accomplished this feat. The first is Skylar Diggins, who now plays for the Sky and drained a three-pointer with a few seconds remaining in regulation on Thursday, which sent the game to overtime. Diggins scored 32 points and tallied 10 assists in a 2022 game against the Minnesota Lynx.

New York Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu had 31 points, 10 assists, and 13 rebounds against the Las Vegas Aces in 2022. The legendary Diana Taurasi had 35 points and 11 assists in a 2010 game, and Jia Perkins, who played in the WNBA from 2004 to 2017, had 39 points and 10 assists in a 2007 contest.

Given that Clark has plenty more basketball ahead of her, it will be fun to see how many of these 30-point, 10-assist games she can tally across her already historic career.

Aliyah Boston Helps Fuels Caitlin Clark To Fever Win Against Sky

Clark wasn't the only Fever player to produce a spectacular performance against the Sky. Her superstar teammate, Aliyah Boston, added 34 points and 12 rebounds, 7 of which were offensive boards.

In doing so, Clark and Boston became the first teammate duo in WNBA history to both record 30-point double-doubles in a game.

Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (7) celebrates with guard Caitlin Clark (22) | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Sky Desperate for Win After Overtime Loss to Fever

This loss is going to sting for the Sky, given that the team battled back and nearly produced a great comeback before ultimately falling short.

While the team is 1-7 in their last eight games, there were some silver linings from this game. One of which was that Sydney Taylor had a career night, scoring 30 points off the bench. Skylar Diggins also had 21 points, including the aforementioned late three-pointer to send the game to overtime.

The Sky clearly have a lot to figure out as a team right now, and isn't on the right trajectory. One would imagine that head coach Tyler Marsh and the front office, including GM Jeff Pagliocca, are on thin ice this season, as the franchise hasn't been able to produce a winning campaign since 2022.