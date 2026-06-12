Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston Combo Too Much for Sky in Overtime Win: Fever Takeaways

The Indiana Fever essentially had to beat the Chicago Sky twice, ultimately surviving in overtime behind the combined efforts of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

The Fever made things more difficult than they needed to be, squandering a double-digit lead for the third consecutive game, this time a 19 point cushion. Then, Indiana held a three point advantage and possession in the waning seconds of regulation, before Kelsey Mitchell simply fumbled the ball out of bounds on an unforced turnover with 5.1 seconds left.

That allowed Skylar Diggins to tie the contest with a three with only .9 seconds remaining. The Fever eventually seized control again in overtime, winning 114-106.

It was the duo of Clark and Boston that proved too much for Chicago. Clark followed up her game-winner against the Washington Mystics with 32 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists. It was her third career 30 point, 10 assist game—extending the record for the most 30 and 10 games that she already held.

Boston had 34 points and 12 rebounds, as the Sky had no answer for her inside. Kamilla Cardoso fouled out late in regulation, and Chicago simply could not match up as Boston dictated the action in the paint.

Indiana also ran more basic pick and roll action between their two stars, who had 66 of the team's 114 points. Clark and Boston also became the first pair of WNBA teammates ever to record a 30 point double-double in the same game.

Myisha Hines-Allen Steps Up

Indiana Fever forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) poses for a photo Wednesday, April 22, 2026, during media day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It took more than two players to get it done against Chicago, and one key contributor was Myisha Hines-Allen. The Fever's bench was thinner than normal with Sophie Cunningham missing the contest due to an elbow injury, but Hines-Allen provided a boost off the pine for Indiana.

Hines-Allen was a force near the basket, snaring 9 rebounds in 23 minutes and rejecting Jacy Sheldon on a key play late in the fourth.

She was +25 in her time on the floor.

Free Throws Work in Fever's Favor

Foul trouble has plagued Indiana of late, as they lead the league in fouls per game. Chicago still got to the line more than they did in this one, knocking down 31-38 from the stripe.

However, the Fever were aggressive in taking the ball to the basket, resulting in 31 free throws of their own. And they hit 29 of them.

Clark, who made it a point to say she wanted to get to the foul line more after a recent loss to the New York Liberty, was a perfect 15-15.

The Fever improved to 3-1 in Commissioner's Cup play heading into another cup game against the lowly Connecticut Sun. They'll look to win their third game in a row on the road versus a floundering 2-12 Sun squad.