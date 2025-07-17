Caitlin Clark, Agent's Meetup With Liberty Stars After Fever Loss Raises Eyebrows

The New York Liberty just finished the first half of their 2025 regular season with a dominant 98-77 victory over the Indiana Fever at home, thus bringing the defending WNBA champions' record to 15-6 headed into the All-Star Weekend.

What's perhaps most impressive about this win is that they did so without Jonquel Jones, who is still nursing an ankle injury (but appears likely to return soon after the All-Star break ends). Then again, the Fever were also shorthanded, as star guard Caitlin Clark was not playing because she injured her groin on July 15 against the Sun.

Clark was still in the building to support her team. And after the contest, a photo of Clark (and her agent Erin Kane) having a cordial conversation with Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello and star player Breanna Stewart (with Sabrina Ionescu also close by) was posted on social media and is catching attention.

X user @caitscroptop posted the photo with the caption, "Caitlin with Sabrina, Stewie, and Sandy in the tunnel post game," and the post already has 70,000 views in about 40 minutes.

Caitlin with Sabrina, Stewie, and Sandy in the tunnel post game pic.twitter.com/iholI48U77 — lo (@caitscroptop) July 17, 2025

There's no doubt that Clark has great relationships with Ionescu, Stewart, and Brondello (whom she traded for to become her head coach for the WNBA All-Star Game, given that she's a team captain).

Naturally, this photo is getting fans speculating that Clark could be playing for the Liberty in the future. But the bottom line is that this was merely a photo of peers showing each other respect before all four of them touch back down in Indianapolis for All-Star Weekend.

