Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark, Agent's Meetup With Liberty Stars After Fever Loss Raises Eyebrows

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's postgame soiree with several New York Liberty standouts is catching attention.
Grant Young|
Jun 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The New York Liberty just finished the first half of their 2025 regular season with a dominant 98-77 victory over the Indiana Fever at home, thus bringing the defending WNBA champions' record to 15-6 headed into the All-Star Weekend.

What's perhaps most impressive about this win is that they did so without Jonquel Jones, who is still nursing an ankle injury (but appears likely to return soon after the All-Star break ends). Then again, the Fever were also shorthanded, as star guard Caitlin Clark was not playing because she injured her groin on July 15 against the Sun.

Clark was still in the building to support her team. And after the contest, a photo of Clark (and her agent Erin Kane) having a cordial conversation with Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello and star player Breanna Stewart (with Sabrina Ionescu also close by) was posted on social media and is catching attention.

X user @caitscroptop posted the photo with the caption, "Caitlin with Sabrina, Stewie, and Sandy in the tunnel post game," and the post already has 70,000 views in about 40 minutes.

There's no doubt that Clark has great relationships with Ionescu, Stewart, and Brondello (whom she traded for to become her head coach for the WNBA All-Star Game, given that she's a team captain).

Naturally, this photo is getting fans speculating that Clark could be playing for the Liberty in the future. But the bottom line is that this was merely a photo of peers showing each other respect before all four of them touch back down in Indianapolis for All-Star Weekend.

Recommended Reading:

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Share on XFollow GrvntYoung
Home/News