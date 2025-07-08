Caitlin Clark Trades Coach Cheryl Reeve in WNBA All-Star Draft

The excitement for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is already well underway. While the actual game is still 11 days away, July 8 marked when the two team captains, Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier (who were the two top vote-getters from the fan vote), had their All-Star roster draft revealed during a Tuesday episode of WNBA Countdown on ESPN.

There weren't too many surprises with the players who were selected. As Clark had wanted, she took her two Indiana Fever teammates, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, while Collier took her Minnesota Lynx teammate Courtney Williams, while also securing fellow UConn Huskies alumni Breanna Stewart and Paige Bueckers. Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese was also selected by Team Collier.

A few days before this, news broke that Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was going to coach Team Clark while New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello was going to coach Team Collier. This is because these are the two head coaches from the 2024 WNBA Finals.

However, at the end of the WNBA Countdown show, a trade was announced: Clark was trading head Cheryl Reeve to Collier (who is, of course, her coach in Minnesota) in return for Sandy Brondello.

🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨



Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier have decided to trade COACHES!



That means Cheryl Reeve will now coach Team Collier and Sandy Brondello will lead Team Clark 👀



2025 @ATT WNBA All-Star pic.twitter.com/LtcZs273SY — WNBA (@WNBA) July 8, 2025

While Clark didn't go into too much detail as to why she wanted this trade, it obviously makes sense for Collier to have her own head coach. But fans will be quick to notice that Reeve was notoriously critical about the amount of attention Clark received compared to the rest of the league leading into the Fever star's rookie season.

Not to mention that Reeve was the coach of the Team USA Olympics squad, from which Clark was infamously snubbed. While Reeve asserts she played no role in Clark not being on that roster, which went to the Paris Olympics, perhaps Clark thinks otherwise.

