Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston Deliver Verdicts on Fever Facility News
January 16 has been a massive day of several announcements for the Indiana Fever and its fanbase.
The most recent big news to stem from the Fever's franchise is that they extended a Core qualifying offer to star guard Kelsey Mitchell.
What this essentially means is that the Fever have offered Mitchell (who was going to become an unrestricted free agent) a one-year, veteran super-max offer, which is $249,244 in 2025.
This makes it so Mitchell is ineligible to negotiate a free agency contract with any other team than the Fever. The only way she can leave Indiana at this point is if she informs the front office that she doesn't want to stay, at which point the two sides can work on a sign-and-trade deal to send her to another team.
But that's not the only bit of big news within the Fever world. It was also announced on Thursday morning that the Fever are going to receive a $78 million exclusive sports performance center in downtown Indianapolis. This will begin getting built in August 2025 and is planned to be available for use by the time the 2027 WNBA season begins.
Both of these announcements bode well for the Fever's future success. And the team's two young superstars (Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston) have both made their opinions known about the practice facility.
Clark commented on the Fever's Instagram post announcing the new practice facility and wrote, "Got me fired up on this Thursday".
Aliyah Boston reposted the Fever's initial post to her Instagram story and added the caption, "Yall know where the party at 🫣🫣".
When asked about this facility during Unrivaled media day on January 16, Boston added, "@ all free agents, you know where it’s at," per ESPN's Kendra Andrews.
The vibes are clearly high among the Fever franchise right now.