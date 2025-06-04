Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston Salute New Fever Teammate's Defensive Commitment
The Indiana Fever are currently facing off against the Washington Mystics in a game that some Fever fans were feeling concerned about, largely because the Mystics beat the Fever in a game last week.
And concern was heightened for Indiana fans during this game because the team is extremely short-handed when it comes to the guard position. Both Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham are currently out with injuries, and backup point guard Sydney Colson was also dealing with her own ailment before ultimately being deemed active for Tuesday's game.
As a result of these injuries, the Fever signed Aari McDonald to an emergency hardship exception contract on June 2.
Fever head coach Stephanie White made it clear when speaking with the media on Monday that McDonald would be getting playing time against Washington, despite only being with the team for a day. And McDonald has made the most out of her opportunity, especially on the defensive end of the floor.
At one point in the game, McDonald drew a charge call on Mystics guard Brittney Sykes. And right afterward, Clark and Aliyah Boston had a hilarious reaction where they pointed off in the distance and saluted.
ClutchPoints posted a video of this on X and wrote, "Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston's reaction after Aari McDonald drew this offensive foul 😆".
The Fever's social media team also added a post, writing, "Aliyah and Caitlin react to Aari McDonald's drawn charge 🤣".
While it's unclear what exactly these two superstars were looking at, they were clearly hyped about McDonald's defensive contributions.