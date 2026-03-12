Caitlin Clark And Angel Reese Share Wholesome Team USA Teammate Moment
Team USA finished its first game of the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament on March 11, and the USA squad dominated Senegal by a score of 110-46.
Of course, Team USA beating Senegal by this much should not come as a surprise to anybody, given that the teams are on different stratospheres of talent. This is why the game's outcome isn't the story so much as what actually took place on the court.
The biggest story of them all was Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark returning to competition after being sidelined for about eight months, since she suffered a groin injury during a game last July that ultimately kept her sidelined for the rest of the 2025 WNBA season.
Clark was fantastic in her highly anticipated return, finishing the win with 17 points, 12 assists, and shooting 4 of 5 from the field (all of which were three-point attempts) in 19 minutes played. But these stats don't even convey what the eye test showed, in that Clark didn't have any rust and already looked to be her vintage self.
One of the other big stories heading into this tournament was how the young core of players would acclimate to being teammates. Of course, this includes Clark and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, whose relationship is among the most notorious and polarizing in all of sports.
There was a ton of interest in seeing how Clark and Reese would interact. And Wednesday's win showed that there would be zero vitriol, as Clark was constantly looking to pass to Reese, and Reese was showing her thanks whenever Clark delivered her the ball.
Caitlin Clark And Angel Reese’s Team USA Exchange Draws Attention
Perhaps most telling of all was one moment where Reese (who finished the game with 6 points and 8 rebounds in 18 minutes played) ran over to help Clark off the ground after she shot a three-pointer in the fourth quarter.
Several videos of this have surfaced on social media and are getting attention, with fans loving the wholesome teammate exchange between these two superstars. Also worth noting is that Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers also ran to help Clark up on the play, so she got assistance from both teammates.
This exchange doesn't mean that Clark and Reese are best friends. But it does mean that there's clearly a mutual respect between them, especially when they're wearing the same USA jersey.
