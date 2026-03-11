Caitlin Clark’s Team USA World Cup Bench Role Sparks Strong Fan Reaction

At long last, women's basketball fans get to see superstar guard Caitlin Clark competing on the basketball court once again.

This is because Clark is part of the Team USA roster at the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament, which started on March 11 and will run through March 17. Given that her last competitive game occurred on July 15 (when she suffered a season-ending groin injury), this means there were 239 days between her competitive contests.

Team USA's roster for this tournament is loaded for this tournament. The roster includes Clark, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard, Monique Billings, Rae Burrell, Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen, and Angel Reese. That's a lot of talent that the USA head coach Kara Lawson has to manage when it comes to delegating playing time.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Because of this, there was a lot of interest in what the USA's starting lineup would be in their opening game against Senegal.

And shortly before the game, it came out that Team USA's five starters would be Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Dearica Hamby, Angel Reese, and Jackie Young.

Caitlin Clark Fans React to No. 22 Not Starting for Team USA

There has been some frustration from Clark's massive fan base that she did not secure a start for Team USA amid her return. And these fans are making that clear on social media.

"Oh…," wrote @PlayoffsFever with an X post of Clark cringing while at a press conference.

@kyrie_0202 added, "lmaooooo CC on the bench is atrocious".

"No Paige B and CC²² ?," added @nkululekotoko77 with a GIF of comedian Druski throwing a glass.

"Why is Caitlin Clark not starting? Not taking away from these girls, but I’m tuning in to see her specifically. You guys are TERRIBLE!!!" added @katrina__2.

"lol @usabasketball 90% of people are watching to see Clark play. Way to blow it again. Thank goodness for the NCAA," added @Amy_Siskind.

"They’re not serious fr," added @IzayaFullard23.

"😐," added @PlayoffsFever, who has a profile picture of Clark in her Team USA jersey.

"What a joke. @CaitlinClark22 need to be out there," said @Godisalways3.

"Let us know when they put CC in and we'll tune in," added @WestAthens68.

"Total joke…you hate the fans, you constantly undermine CC…….the fact that you actually justify not starting CC just tells me that there’s no hope for US women’s bball," said @ro_jo5.

Clark ultimately checked in about five minutes into the game, tallied three assists on her first three touches, and has already made a three-pointer.