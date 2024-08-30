Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Showdown Makes Fever-Sky Tickets Historically Costly
Every showdown between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is highly anticipated, and highly priced. In fact, the final regular season showdown between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky is apparently the most expensive WNBA ticket on record.
According to secondary market site TickPick, the contest is its highest priced ever, with an average ticket cost of $334. While Ticketmaster has $150 listed as the cheapest get in price. All of those numbers are even higher than for the previous meeting in Chicago and are up to ten times more than typical for a Sky home game on some marketplaces.
The contest will take place from Wintrust Arena, which has a capacity of 10,387 for basketball games. Obviously the expectation is that every seat will be filled for the "Barbie Night" game between the two teams and the two women's basketball 'rivals'.
The Fever are 2-1 in the head-to-head matchups but the Sky won the last meeting behind one of Reese's best performances of the season. Angel had 25 points and 16 rebounds in the win back on June 23.
However, since then Clark has pulled away in the Rookie of the Year race, and entered MVP conversations. She was recently named Player of the Week and is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 7.8 assists since play resumed out of the Olympics break.
That as the Fever have amassed a 4-1 record in the process, while the Sky have tumbled in the standings. Chicago has lost four games in a row entering the highly anticipated affair.
But regardless of any differing directions between the two teams or rookies, ticket prices only go one way when Clark and the Fever take on Reese and the Sky. Up.