Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese to Miss Fever-Sky Showdown

The Indiana Fever's game against the Chicago Sky will be missing some serious star power Sunday with both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese ruled out.
Aug 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks by Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks by Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky showdown on Sunday will be down some serious star power. That's because both Fever superstar Caitlin Clark and Sky standout Angel Reese have been ruled out for the nationally televised contest from the United Center.

Clark is dealing with a groin injury and has been sidelined without a specific timetable for her return. The game against the Sky will mark her fourth straight absence since suffering the injury against the Connecticut Sun on July 15.

Meanwhile, Reese has been listed as day-to-day with a back ailment and was a gametime decision before being ruled out about an hour before tipoff.

Fever and Sky to Square Off With Both Clark and Reese Out

Reese also missed the Sky's most game vs the Seattle Storm, with Chicago taking a drubbing in that one by the final score of 95-57. Of course, the Sky have not exactly fared great when Reese has been available either, boasting just a 7-17 record on the season.

Meanwhile, Indiana has had to take the floor without Clark far more often. The Fever point guard has been in and out of the lineup all season, to the point where the squad has grown comfortable playing without her.

Indiana guard Sophie Cunningham put it this way after the team's most recent game, an 80-70 win over the Las Vegas Aces. "If we have Caitlin, great, and we know how to play with her. If we don't have Caitlin, great. We know how to play without her, and I think that's just so important."

The Fever were also without Clark the last time they played the Sky and emerged with a 79-52 win.

Though it remains to be seen how this latest showdown between the teams will go absent some heavy star power.

