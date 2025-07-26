ESPN's Estimated Caitlin Clark Injury Return Date Turns Heads

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has been sidelined since July 15, when she suffered a groin injury in the final minute of a contest against the Connecticut Sun. This marks the third separate soft tissue injury that Clark has been sidelined with this season, as she has now missed more than half of the Fever's regular season games.

On July 24, the Fever sent out a press release that read, "Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week. The team can confirm that no additional injuries or damage were discovered through the evaluations.

"Clark will continue working with the Fever medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being. There is no timetable available for Clark’s return, and no additional details will be provided at this time. Any further updates will be shared as they become available," it continued.

Jul 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts with a possible injury after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While the press release noted that Clark avoided a serious injury, the team is clearly going to stay cautious in terms of bringing her back to the court, which is also how they handled her previous injuries.

ESPN Includes Estimated Injury Return Date for Caitlin Clark

There's no reason to suggest that ESPN, nor any other outlet, can accurately predict when Clark will be back from her injury. But that didn't keep ESPN from estimating that Clark will make her return to the court on August 12, when the Fever face the Dallas Wings.

ESPN has this estimated return listed on their website. And this is catching the attention of social media users.

"ESPN has caitlin’s return date listed as august 12," one X user wrote along with a screenshot of the estimate.

ESPN has caitlin’s return date listed as august 12 pic.twitter.com/YPD6FFYvQi — cc akgae (@clrkszn) July 26, 2025

Another fan added, "They've got her listed as out until at least August 12th. That's 7 more games until then. ...and 12 games to play after that date. As long as the Fever remain on pace to make the playoffs, I can't see her playing."

They've got her listed as out until at least August 12th. That's 7 more games until then. ...and 12 games to play after that date. As long as the Fever remain on pace to make the playoffs, I can't see her playing. pic.twitter.com/V67IsyF81H — 💛🖤Med City Iowa Club🖤💛 (@KinnickNorth23) July 25, 2025

It's worth reiterating that this is merely an estimate, and ESPN doesn't have an idea of when Clark will actually return. But it's still interesting to see the site pinpointing this date.

Recommended Reading: