Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Unite in Halloween Costume Praise
In the future, analysts could very well say that the most important moment in women's basketball history was when Angel Reese taunted Caitlin Clark during the 2023 NCAA National Championship game, a few seconds before Reese's LSU Tigers defeated Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.
This was inarguably a watershed moment for the sport, as Reese pointing to her ring finger then mocking the "You can't see me" hand gesture that Clark did to her Iowa bench earlier in the game captured and captivated the cultural consciousness while bringing an unprecedented amount of attention to not just Clark and Reese individually, but all of women's college basketball.
And much of that attention never left; which is proven by Clark and Reese being perhaps the two biggest stars in the 2024 WNBA season, which was by far the most remarkable season in the league's history.
If there was any beef between Reese and Clark after this taunt, all indications are that it has been squashed. And proof of this was shown when Reese reposted a viral TikTok of two colleagues dressing up on Halloween as the college versions of her and Clark.
The user who posted the video (the one wearing the Reese jersey) said that she and her Clark-costumed friend, "Tried to create fake beef in the office but we are literally attached at the hip so that did not work."
While Clark hasn't interacted with this TikTok like Reese has, she did comment on another TikTok of a young fan pretending to be her saying, "I thought this was myself tbh. Good work".
Perhaps fans will get to see Reese and Clark wearing each other's jerseys as a costume one day. Perhaps not.