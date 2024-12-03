Caitlin Clark and David Letterman Take Over Indianapolis Bakery for Netflix Series
Back in November, the basketball community learned that Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark would be speaking with legendary comedian and television host David Letterman on December 2 at Ball State University, as part of the David Letterman Distinguished Professional Lecture and Workshop Series.
While this caused a lot of excitement, it wasn't known whether there would be any video of this speaking engagement, or what else would stem from it.
But that changed on the evening of December 2, when Kyle Smedley of IndyStar Sports posted on X, "I can confirm that the Caitlin Clark/David Letterman event on Ball State University’s campus was a taped episode of the Netflix series: 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.'”
The fact that Clark would be included in Letterman's iconic Netflix series is awesome in and of itself. However, it has since surfaced that the duo did more than speak in front of an audience together.
They also showed up at an Indianapolis bakery called "Long's Bakery", which commemorated Clark and Letterman's appearance there with a December 3 Instagram post that wrote, "WHEWW…what a WONDERFUL Day at Long’s Bakery! We are super blessed to be chosen by David Letterman to hold his interview with Caitlin Clark for the Netflix Series “My Next Guest” ❤️🍩❤️".
Clark and Letterman are seen posing alongside Long's Bakery workers in the series of photos, as well as what appears to be a camera crew.
Some other photos of Clark and Letterman speaking at the bakery have also surfaced on social media Tuesday.
Now the basketball world will have to wait patiently before this episode is released.