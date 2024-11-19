Caitlin Clark Will Share Stage With Oprah and David Letterman Next Month
Caitlin Clark has likely already made multitudes more money during this WNBA offseason than what she made for her WNBA salary as a rookie.
This is due to the variety of speaking engagements she has had over the past couple of months; the most recent being an LPGA Women's Leadership Summit conversation that she took part in one day before her pro-am golf excursion last Wednesday.
Though it is unclear which of these events are of the paid variety, if the $100,000 speaking fee that Clark allegedly has this offseason is true, it means that the Indiana Fever icon has already grossed a pretty penny to this point based on partaking in various speaking engagements.
Not only is Clark surely being compensated for some of these opportunities, she's also getting a chance to rub elbows with some of the world's most famous people.
This was shown earlier this month when it was announced that Clark would be speaking with legendary comedian and television host David Letterman on December 2 at Ball State University, as part of the David Letterman Distinguished Professional Lecture and Workshop Series.
Letterman isn't the only television icon that Clark is speaking alongside this winter. It was announced on Tuesday that she is scheduled to be a featured speaker at this year's Massachusetts Conference for Women, which takes place at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center on December 12, 2024.
Clark will be speaking there with a list that includes Oprah Winfrey, according to Boston.com.
The fact that the 22-year-old former Iowa Hawkeyes standout will be having a conversation with David Letterman and speaking alongside Oprah in the span of 10 days is yet another indicator that she has a degree of star power that has never before been seen in women's basketball.