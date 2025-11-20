Caitlin Clark and Donald Trump's Granddaughter Give Dave Portnoy Same Invite Answer

Now that the 2025 WNBA season is over, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has been able to spend more time on the golf course.

While Clark would usually be able to find some time to play golf in-season, she had to stay off the court for much of this year because she had been dealing with several soft tissue injuries to her lower body, which made it so she could only play in 13 games for the Fever this year.

Because they didn't get to see Clark play basketball as much as they would have liked, Clark's fans were even more excited to see her compete in "The Annika" LPGA Pro-Am golf tournament on November 12 than they were when she did the same event in 2024.

Nov 12, 2025; Belleair, Florida, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays in the Annika Pro-Am golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

And Clark delivered, largely in the form of her sinking an insane putt from the outskirts of the green on the 10th hole. This shot went viral and sparked an X post from the Barstool Sports account that read, "Caitlin Clark has limitless range in every sport".

It didn't take Barstool's founder Dave Portnoy (who is a massive Clark fan) long to comment on this impressive shot with an X post that read, "The 1st official invite for the 2026 @Internetinvite is @CaitlinClark22".

Portnoy is referring to the Barstool-sponsored "The Internet Invitational" golf event, which includes 48 content creators (mainly within the golf space) and has more than $1 million on the line for the winning team.

The first-annual Barstool Internet Invitational event was a huge success and attracted a ton of attention.

Dave Portnoy Shares Caitlin Clark and Kai Trump's Answer to Golf Invite

Clark wasn't the only celebrity to take part in "The Annika". Kai Trump, who is the 18-year-old granddaughter of the United States' incumbent President Donald Trump, also competed in the professional portion of the event.

Despite Trump finishing in dead-last among the field (she missed the cut by 17 strokes), this didn't keep Portnoy from inviting her to the 2026 Internet Invitational, as well.

Kai Trump is playing as an amateur on a sponsor's exemption on the LPGA Tour this week. 👀



More: https://t.co/uzdn234g0J pic.twitter.com/awDv7MSqOH — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) November 10, 2025

And Portnoy revealed what both Clark and Trump said to his invite during a November 20 appearance on a Barstool podcast.

"I've invited two people [to the 2026 Internet Invitational] so far. They both said yes. I don't know how serious the yeses are. Caitlin [Clark] said yes, Kai Trump said yes. Those are my two that I've asked," Portnoy said, per an Instagram post from @barstoolsports.

"Whether push comes to shove, and those two are available and will do it, who knows?" he added.

There's no question that Clark taking part in this event will attract a ton of attention, especially if she does so alongside Donald Trump's granddaughter.

