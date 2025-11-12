Dave Portnoy Shoots His Shot at Caitlin Clark After Viral Putt

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is a gigantic fan of Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark. This isn't exceptional, given that Clark is one of the most popular and beloved athletes in the world. However, Portnoy is one of her most famous supporters, which is why his fandom brings an extra degree of intrigue.

Portnoy is also extremely outspoken, often on behalf of Clark. One example of this is when he called out her contract during his October 2 appearance on Rachel DeMita's Courtside Club podcast by saying, "I wrote an article when Caitlin signed her Nike deal. Like instantly, I'm like, 'This is the dumbest [contract].'

"I wish I was her agent. Like, she got screwed. And she did," Portnoy added. "If you look back at it, the power of her, and when her shoe comes out, we'll see what the sales are. They're paying Devin Booker $40 million a year... In what universe is Devin Booker worth $40 million per year, and Caitlin is worth $8 [million]?"

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy looks up at the scoreboard Saturday, May 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 93-58. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Portnoy is an expert at building brands. And he clearly thinks that Clark's agent didn't handle this negotiation correctly, and that he would have done a better job managing her if the two were associated in a business sense.

Caitlin Clark's Insane Golf Putt Prompts Dave Portnoy Recruit Attempt

Clark is at the center of attention on November 12, as she competed in "The Annika" LPGA golf Pro-Am event in Florida.

And Clark is going viral for an insane putt she made in the 20th hole from the outskirts of the green. The @barstoolsports X account posted a video of Clark making this putt with the caption, "Caitlin Clark has limitless range in every sport".

Caitlin Clark has limitless range in every sport



pic.twitter.com/lpIA2jcsoE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 12, 2025

And it didn't take Portnoy long to weigh in, which he did with his own X post that wrote, "The 1st official invite for the 2026 @Internetinvite is @CaitlinClark22".

Portnoy's post has over 850,000 views in less than three hours. He's referring to "The Internet Invitational", which is a Barstool-sponsored golf event that includes 48 content creators (largely within the golf space) with more than $1 million on the line for the winning team.

The Internt Invitational has been getting released in episodes on YouTube and is attracting a ton of attention. And Portnoy is leveraging that to shoot his shot at getting Clark to participate next year.

Given that the Barstool event takes place after the WNBA season ends (assuming the 2026 season will follow a similar timeline as 2025), Clark would presumably be able to partake if she wanted to.

