Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever Road Drawing Power Proven Again by Dream Venue Change
The Indiana Fever smashed viewership and attendance records during the 2024 WNBA season because of then-rookie Caitlin Clark's superstardom.
If people were tuning in to see how Clark would fare in professional basketball during that last season, it didn't take them long to get an answer, given Clark finished fourth in the WNBA MVP race. Now one season later, fans are keen to see whether the 23-year-old former Iowa Hawkeyes sensation can truly contend for not only a WNBA MVP trophy but a WNBA Championship, especially after the Fever re-tooled their roster with several notable upgrades.
Many WNBA teams don't play in their home city's biggest arena. However, given Clark and the Fever's selling power, teams are becoming wise to moving their games to bigger venues when Indiana comes to town.
This was proven to be the case earlier this month, when the Chicago Sky moved their two home games against Indiana from Wintrust Arena (which seats 10,387) to the United Center (which seats 23,500).
And on Wednesday, it was announced that the Atlanta Dream would be moving their May 22 game against Indiana to State Farm Arena, which seats 16,888 people and is where the Atlanta Hawks play. Previously, the game was slated for Gateway Center Arena at College Park, which only seats 3,500.
The Dream heightened their profile both literally and figuratively this offseason by them signing WNBA legend Brittney Griner in free agency, which should add some intrigue to their games against the Fever.
Now many, many more fans will get to see Griner's Dream team play Clark's Fever squad in person next season.