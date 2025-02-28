Fever Announce Historic Change for Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese 2025 WNBA Sky Showdowns
While there were numerous compelling matchups during the 2024 WNBA season, there's little doubt that the most intriguing of all was between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, considering that it meant Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark got to face off for the first time in the WNBA.
Much has already been said about the iconic rivalry between these two superstars. Adding that Chicago and Indiana already being WNBA rivals, these matchups were always guaranteed to produce fireworks. And that's exactly what happened, as all four 2024 contests between these two teams (three of which the Fever won) were extremely exciting and produced fascinating storylines that furthered the rivalry.
The Sky and Fever are facing off five times in 2025, with two of these games taking place in Chicago. And according to a February 27 announcement from the Fever, these two Chicago games have received a historic upgrade.
"venue and date change 🚨
"our regular season games against the Chicago Sky are moving to United Center. the game originally scheduled for July 26 will now be played on July 27," an X post from the Fever's account wrote.
For context, the United Center is where the NBA's Chicago Bulls and NHL's Chicago Blackhawks play. The 23,500 spectators it seats makes it the largest arena by capacity in the NBA.
Typically, the Sky play their games at Wintrust Arena, which seats 10,387. Therefore, more than double the amount of fans will get to see Clark and Reese face off live in 2025 than they would have if these two games had remained at Wintrust.
Chicago Sun-Times reporter Annie Costabile said in an X post that these games will be the first WNBA games played at the United Center, which makes this news historic.
When speaking with the media after one of her games against the Atlanta Dream last season, Clark said, "I'm surprised we're not playing at the United Center," regarding the Fever next game, which was against the Sky.
"I thought that would've been really good for the game and really good for all the women's basketball fans out Chicago," she added.
The powers that be were smart to listen to Clark's sentiment.