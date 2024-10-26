Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin Hilariously Model Iowa Rings in Homecoming Return
Now that her first season of professional basketball is over, Caitlin Clark found enough time to make her long-awaited return to the University of Iowa, the school where she became a global superstar on the basketball court.
Clark has had a busy two days since being back at her alma mater. The 22-year-old was first seen at a Hawkeyes practice alongside former teammates and close friends Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall.
Then all of these friends and former Hawkeyes icons got together on Friday evening to celebrate the 14th birthday of Iowa head coach Jan Jensen's daughter.
The vibes were always destined to be good during this weekend for the Hawkeyes. While they never managed to secure a national championship, Clark and the Hawkeyes made it to two consecutive National Championship games. And in the process of them doing so in 2023-24, they won a Big Ten title and made it to the Final Four; both of which they celebrated on Saturday.
The Iowa Women's Basketball team's X account posted a photo of both Clark and Martin showing off the two massive, glistening rings they received on Saturday with the caption, "Ring 'em 💍".
One ring is for winning the Big Ten championship and another is for them making it to the Final Four.
The two WNBA standouts are clearly stoked about receiving this hard-earned jewelry. Marshall also showcased her rings with a TikTok on Saturday.
Time will tell what Clark, Martin, Marshall, and the other Hawkeyes back at Iowa this weekend will get up to later today.